A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of attempted murder for his part in a stabbing that left an 18-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Alex Diogo Franca De Jesus attacked his victim near Le Geyt Flats in St Saviour on 9 January 2022.

He was convicted by a jury on Friday (17 March 2023) following a two-week trial at the Royal Court.

Jayden James Howard, aged 18, had already pleaded guilty to attempted murder, and was therefore not part of the trial.

Two 17-year-old teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, were found not guilty of grave and criminal assault and affray.

The jury heard that De Jesus owed the victim money for drugs and lured him to a bike shelter on Le Geyt estate on the pretext of handing over the payment.

However, after the victim arrived, De Jesus and Howard tried to kill him.

The victim suffered 23 stab wounds to his back - and was airlifted to Southampton Hospital for surgery to remove the end of a blade that was lodged in his spine.

Detective Constable Joao Carvalho, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: "This was a vicious attack, which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

"It's been a long and complex investigation, but we hope this conviction sends out a strong message to anyone thinking of carrying a knife and we hope that the victim can find some solace from today’s verdict whilst he continues to recover from his injuries."

De Jesus and Howard will be sentenced at a later date.