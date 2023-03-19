Bird strike causes delays to Aurigny flights

Travellers in Guernsey have been hit with travel delays after a "substantial" bird strike on an Aurigny plane.

A bird strike is a collision between an airborne animal and a moving vehicle.

The strike happened on Friday evening (17 March) and caused damage to the engine cowling of the plane.

The engine cowling is a major part for the planes and spares are not held in the islands.

Several flights were cancelled and others faced significant delays of almost 12 hours.

Aurigny is now loaning a new plane whilst it waits for new parts to arrive.

Any passengers who have been affected by the disruption or has any questions about their flight are asked to call Aurigny on 01481 267 267 for advice.

