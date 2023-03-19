Islanders urged to keep their distance from seals as colony grows

Islanders are being asked to keep their distance from the growing seal population off the coast of Alderney.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust has issued the warning as the colony grows.

Around 80 grey seals currently live on Burhou, off the coast of Alderney.

The seals can become distressed and are easily spooked by humans if they get too close.

Roland Gauvain from the Alderney Wildlife Trust said: "As soon as a seal is aware of you they won't necessarily bolt but they will get very stressed.

"Imagine if you were getting stressed, so a human or a dog will really stress them. So we ask that you stay as far away as possible."

If you come across a seal that is unwell, islanders are asked to contact either the JSPCA or GSPCA who will be able to help the animal.

