Greater childcare funding and parental leave benefits would help solve Guernsey's retail recruitment crisis, according to the industry.

There are currently 200 retail vacancies in the island, and the Guernsey Retail Group (GRG) thinks getting local people back into the workplace will solve the labour shortage.

Last week, Jersey's Children's Minister said she does not rule out free childcare provision in the island, following the UK Chancellor announcing plans to fund 30 hours a week for children aged nine months and over in England.

The GRG wants Guernsey's States to follow suit, enabling more parents to return to work and pay into the island's tax and social security system.

Korinne Le Page, head of retail development at the GRG, says Jeremy Hunt's announcement "could make a real difference to many sectors locally, including retail.

"We are fully aware from the recent tax review that there are to be fiscal restraints so it must be seen as an absolute priority to address the prediction of fewer people paying into the tax system by 2040 and make it easier for women in particular to return to work."