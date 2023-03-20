Jet the Puffin to be official mascot at this year's Island Games in Guernsey

Jet the Puffin will be the official mascot at this year's NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey.

The name comes from Jethou, the small island off the coast of Herm which puffin colonies visit every year.

It topped a poll voted for by children from across the Bailiwick - the other options were Patois the Puffin and Pierre Le Puffin.

The announcement was made on Monday at La Houguette Primary School where the seabird made an appearance.

It is hoped Jet the Puffin will inspire young people to take up sports and to get excited by the event in July.

Primary school students have already been learning about the competing islands' cultures and the sports in the event.

Over the next few months, projects and programmes will be organised so every child has the chance to feel part of the Island Games.

Communications and Events Director for the Games, Amanda Hibbs, says a puffin was chosen because of the Bailiwick's "long association" with the animal.

She said: “We felt the puffin reflects the friendship and family values of the Games.

"Puffins pair for life and return to the same burrows every year to raise their young.

"The Island Games are known as the friendly Games, with many friendships forged over the years.

"After the postponement, it is four years since the Island Games family has been together, so the symbol of a Puffin is very apt."

Guernsey has not hosted the competition since 2003 - back then, the mascot was Daniel the Donkey, a jumping, dancing, juggling and clapping specialist.

