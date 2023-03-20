Lateral flow tests (LFT) will no longer be free for symptomatic islanders in Guernsey from 3 April.

The move is part of the government's plans to start "living responsibly" with Covid.

People are still asked to stay at home if they feel unwell and to go to the doctor if necessary.

Tests will continue to be used in locations where outbreaks involving vulnerable people are possible, such as in care homes, the hospital and prison.

Anyone who has symptoms is asked to avoid these locations.

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, says the Bailiwick is now managing Covid in the same way it does other respiratory viruses.

"This further de-escalation of our testing strategy has been part of our on-going planning and has been made possible by the significant progress we have made as a Bailiwick in living responsibly with COVID-19," she said.

"We are, however, maintaining a stock of LFTs to use in vulnerable settings such as the hospital, care homes and prison to mitigate against infection in all other service users.

"Likewise, health and care staff who work closely with vulnerable people will continue to have access to LFTs if they are symptomatic."

