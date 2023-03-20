A man threatened construction workers with a knife after entering a building site illegally outside Reid's Pharmacy on New Street on Saturday afternoon.

The man is described as white who was wearing black trousers, a black jacket, and a baseball cap.

It is also believed he was carrying a rucksack.

The man entered the site at the junction of New Street and Vauxhall Street at around 3:30pm.

After being told to leave, he brandished a small knife and threatened the workers at the scene.

He then left in the direction of Devonshire Place.

No one was injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the police on 612612, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or on the charity's website.