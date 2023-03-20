Plea for old mobile phones to give refugees a lifeline

People are being asked to donate their old smartphones to refugees.

Josephine Jones from Jersey is leading the campaign and says an unused mobile could be vital for someone trying to get in touch with their loved ones.

"They've lost everything," she explained.

"Having that contact with people that still care about them and letting their family know that they're still alive and they've avoided danger is massively important.

"Even if I get one phone, it's one person who can talk to their mum or their dad or their friends."

The phone needs to be able to connect to WI-FI and WhatsApp and should be reset to factory settings with the SIM card removed so it does not include any personal data.

New SIM cards are provided by refugee charities but they need more smartphones, says Ms Jones.

She is planning to travel back over to France in April with the devices, having previously seen the impact they make on refugees who are living in makeshift camps.

"The last time I was there a young Afghan boy was trying to dry his phone over the fire and it was steaming.

"There was no way that phone was going to come back to life but his friends explained to me that he just wanted to talk to his mum.

"As a mum with a son, it broke my heart."

For more information about the initiative and to donate devices, email compassion.isnt.limited@gmail.com