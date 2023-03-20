St Helier Constable withdraws proposition to pause redevelopment of Waterfront

St Helier Constable has withdrawn his proposition to pause the redevelopment of the Waterfront.

Simon Crowcroft says his previous demands have "effectively" been met by the Council of Ministers who have agreed to create a strategy for the town which will include plans for better walking, cycling and parking facilities.

He also says the government has promised to allocate £3m a year for the next five years into regeneration projects in the north of St Helier.

A public amenity, such as an art gallery, will be considered for the site next to the International Finance Centre as well.

The Constable says he still has concerns about the number of houses being built in the town, but says the issue will raised in an upcoming Planning Enquiry.

Constable Crowcroft submitted his proposition on the redevelopment of the town at the end of February.

In the document, he called for the Waterfront redevelopment to be paused until the States had approved a plan for the future of the town.

He also wrote that cycling, bus and parking strategies had to be finalised before work began.

His final requests were that off-island advice is only solicited when necessary, the Environment Minister should consult further with the general public, and that a Town Masterplan should be debated by the states before the summer recess in 2024.

A number of amendments were put forward to the proposition, including one from Deputy Sam Mezec calling for all homes within the development to be affordable.

That will no longer be debated now.