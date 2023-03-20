Two men charged with drug smuggling in two separate cases

A 60-year-old man from London has been charged with attempting to import around 500g of cocaine and 7,500 ecstasy tablets into Jersey Harbour on Saturday 18 March.

Jeffrey George Witsey was stopped after arriving in the island on the Condor ship from Poole.

The haul had an equivalent street value of £335,000.

He will be appear before the Royal Court on 26 May.

In a separate case, a 39-year-old from Manchester was charged with smuggling around 80g of cocaine and a "small amount of cannabis" through the island's airport on 16 March.

Shaun Halliwell had arrived on a flight from Manchester.

The street value of the drugs was around £18,000.

He will appear before the Royal Court on 15 May.