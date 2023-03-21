Guernsey hockey umpire hoping to make it to the top of the sport

Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster has been watching the budding umpire in action.

A hockey umpire from Guernsey is hoping to officiate at the very top of the sport.

Dougal Perfitt was one of those in charge for the clash between the Bailiwick and Jersey in the Hockey Cup on 12 March.

He is currently learning the ropes in England Hockey's third division - he has also been involved in junior international games.

At 23, he is one of the youngest people officiating at such a high level.

While umpiring can have its challenges, Dougal says he just "loves being on the pitch" and "being involved."

"It's just great fun," he says.

He has his sights set firmly on working in England's Premier League, with a Junior World Cup role on his radar as well.

Meeting people who umpired the Men's World Cup final has inspired him to think he could do that one day too.

"You get that motivation to be like 'I could do that.' There is a genuine opportunity to make it if you want to."

