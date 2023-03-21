Guernsey visitor attractions reopen for summer

Visitor attractions run by Guernsey Museums reopen to the public for the summer on Wednesday 22 March.

They include Castle Cornet, the German Naval Signals Museum and Fort Grey.

Each will be open daily until the end of October - although the German Naval Signals Museum has a new opening time of 10:30am.

A number of events are organised for the coming months at the venues, including the KPMG Castle Nights, Fete d'Etai and Pirates at the Fort.

Maintenance work has been done at the sites during the winter, and extra staff training has been completed by new and returning staff.

Guernsey Museum at Candie moves to summer opening hours on 26 March - this is 10am until 5pm.

