Police have stopped searching for evidence at the scene of the Pier Road explosion in Jersey.

Anything deemed relevant to the investigation will now be sent to experts at the Health and Safety Executive Science and Research Centre in the UK.

The force says while it continues to keep an open mind about the cause of the tragedy, it still believes it was a gas explosion.

Management of the Haut du Mont site will now be passed on to the government who will oversee it on behalf of Andium Homes.

Efforts to retrieve personal objects and items will continue, but that is likely to finish up in April.

On Thursday 23 March, the upper levels of Pier Road carpark will be reopened having been closed since December to facilitate the police's investigation.

The cordoned section of road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Deputy Chief Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: " It is still too soon to be making firm plans for the future of the area, which will take time and will be very sensitive to those most affected.

"Further decisions about the next steps will be considered alongside bereaved families, displaced residents, and the surrounding communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...