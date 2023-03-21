Three men have been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for their role in an "illegal drug enterprise" in Jersey.

Maciej Cholewinski, 32, Patryk Ciejka, 30, and Mateusz Wierzbicki , also 30, were first arrested on 2 December last year on suspicion of importing and possessing Class A drugs with the intention of selling them on.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug (Class A), and appeared in court on 5 December 2022. They all pleaded guilty to the charges.

Now, they've each been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Cholewinski and Wierzbiki were also given deportation orders.

The investigation into the drugs ring, known as Operation Wolf, found the men had played an "instrumental role" in an "illegal drug enterprise" which lasted seven months.

The head of the island's drug squad, Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan, says it is "rewarding" to see the unit's hard work pay off.

He said: "Knowing that we’ve taken harmful substances off our streets and potentially saved lives is a powerful motivator to keep doing what we do.

"We work hard to keep our streets free from drugs, and we’ll do our utmost to ensure those who deal in illegal drugs are put before the courts."