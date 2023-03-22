Waitrose has decided to close its Post Office service in Rohais due to "declining demand".

The Post Office, which has been operating in Rohais for many years, will close its doors on 15 May.

Lottery scratch cards will be available to buy from the Waitrose tills from 15 May.

The Post Box outside the shop will continue to remain open.

Boley Smillie, Chief Executive of Guernsey Post, said: "Waitrose have operated the Rohais Post Office for many years, and we are sorry that they have decided to close.

"After the closure in May, we would encourage customers to use our Envoy House Post Office counter which is currently in the process of being refurbished."

Racheal Coleman, branch manager at Waitrose Rohais, said the closure followed a drop in demand.

She said: "Given our close proximity to alternative postal services and the declining demand for this service, we've decided to close our post office.

"Customers will still be able to enjoy our hugely popular John Lewis Click and Collect service and we remain dedicated to providing our Guernsey Customers with outstanding food, drink, and service."

Islanders who want to order foreign currency can do so from Envoy House Post Office, or order online at www.batif.gg

