Jersey politicians hold half as many States debates as previous parliament

Politics watchers in the Channel Islands may have noticed a recent trend when it comes to Jersey's States sittings - they are a lot shorter than they used to be.

Starting on a Tuesday with questions for ministers, they used to go on into Wednesday and often Thursday to get through all the business.

Instead, it's often an early finish on Tuesday afternoon, and that's partly because of a lack of propositions to debate. In fact, around half as many propositions have been brought before Jersey's parliament since the last general election compared to the previous States Assembly.

What is a proposition?

Propositions that are passed in Jersey's States Assembly shape government policy and new laws - so they're crucial to the healthy functioning of a democracy.

Any States Member - either a government minister or "backbencher" can put forward a proposition to be debated.

Since the election last June, there have been just 54 propositions lodged.

In the same period in the first nine months of the previous States, there were 96.

That means nearly half as much business is being done in the States Chamber in the new government's first year.

54 Propositions debated since Jersey's 2022 general election

96 Propositions debated in first nine months of 2018-22 States Assembly

Several politicians are scratching their heads about when the government is going to bring some new big pieces of legislation or set-piece policies here for debate.

Getting on with the business as usual of governing the island might be a welcome relief from the barrage of questions about the departure of senior civil servants.

