New 20mph speed restrictions now in place on dozens of St Clement roads after consultation
Changes to the speed limit on more than a dozen roads in St Clement come into effect today (22 March).
The majority of the changes are 30mph down to 20mph, following a consultation last summer.
It is hoped that the changes will help reduce speeds near schools and enhance the environment for those who live there.
Roads that will now have a new speed limit of 20mph:
La Rue de Causie
La Rue de la Chapelle
La Rue de la Croix
La Rue de Samares
La Rue du Bourg
La Rue du Hocq
La Rue du Pignon
La Rue du Pontlietaut
La Rue Hamel
Le Vieux Chemin
Rue de Jambart
Rue de Maupertuis
La Petite Sente
Sections of La Grande Route de Clement.
New signage has now gone up in the area to make road users aware.
People from the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department have been in St Clement today to remove covers and old signs in the area.
