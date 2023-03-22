New 20mph speed restrictions now in place on dozens of St Clement roads after consultation

The parish hopes a reduction in the speed limit will help improve the area Credit: ITV Channel

Changes to the speed limit on more than a dozen roads in St Clement come into effect today (22 March).

The majority of the changes are 30mph down to 20mph, following a consultation last summer.

It is hoped that the changes will help reduce speeds near schools and enhance the environment for those who live there.

Roads that will now have a new speed limit of 20mph:

  • La Rue de Causie

  • La Rue de la Chapelle

  • La Rue de la Croix

  • La Rue de Samares

  • La Rue du Bourg

  • La Rue du Hocq

  • La Rue du Pignon

  • La Rue du Pontlietaut

  • La Rue Hamel

  • Le Vieux Chemin

  • Rue de Jambart

  • Rue de Maupertuis

  • La Petite Sente

  • Sections of La Grande Route de Clement.

New signage has now gone up in the area to make road users aware.

People from the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department have been in St Clement today to remove covers and old signs in the area.

