Changes to the speed limit on more than a dozen roads in St Clement come into effect today (22 March).

The majority of the changes are 30mph down to 20mph, following a consultation last summer.

It is hoped that the changes will help reduce speeds near schools and enhance the environment for those who live there.

Roads that will now have a new speed limit of 20mph:

La Rue de Causie

La Rue de la Chapelle

La Rue de la Croix

La Rue de Samares

La Rue du Bourg

La Rue du Hocq

La Rue du Pignon

La Rue du Pontlietaut

La Rue Hamel

Le Vieux Chemin

Rue de Jambart

Rue de Maupertuis

La Petite Sente

Sections of La Grande Route de Clement.

New signage has now gone up in the area to make road users aware.

People from the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department have been in St Clement today to remove covers and old signs in the area.

