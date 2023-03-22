Nurseries and pre-schools in Jersey will receive an extra £82,000 in funding to tackle rising costs in the early years sector.

Any early years providers that are eligible for the Nursery Education Fund (NEF) will get a share of the funding.

It will be allocated based on how many children attend a particular nursery or pre-school, with the smallest providers receiving £1,500 and the largest receiving £6,000.

Funding increases are typically applied from the Autumn Term, but this 8% rise will be given in the Summer Term this year.

NEF-registered nurseries will also be eligible for a one-off payment in May, to go towards resources that will enhance the children's experience.

Belinda Lewis, on behalf of the Jersey Early Years Association (JEYA) says: ““Bringing this subsidy forward acknowledges the rise in costs providers are experiencing.

The one-off payment will help the members of JEYA maintain the standard of childcare they are proud to offer children and their parents.

It will also help support children to continue to develop their skills through valuable experiences in the care of registered nurseries and pre-schools."

Deputy Louise Doublet, Assistant Minister for Children and Education, says she is still working with officers and with JEYA to review the early years sector.

She said: "I am very aware that parents and providers are telling us that they need action now.

"The measures will help offset the increased costs for providers, and avoid this cost being passed on to parents."