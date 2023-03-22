The public have been asked to give their views on how Jersey can become more dementia-friendly.

It comes as the government has announced it is working with local charity Dementia Jersey to develop the island's first Dementia Strategy.

The strategy is due to be published by the end of October, and will be drawn-up with input from people living with dementia, their carers, health professionals and specialist practitioners.

It will outline a vision, strategic direction and priorities for action for Jersey's work with dementia over the next five years.

Health and Community Services estimate that 1,600 people in Jersey are living with dementia, and that more than half of us know, or have known, someone who is living with the condition.

The results of the public survey will feed into the Dementia Strategy, and is due to close on the 11 April.

There will also be paper versions of the survey available at the Dementia Jersey offices, at the reception desk in Jersey General Hospital’s Outpatients Department, and at the reception at the Poplars Centre at Overdale.

Dr Sian Wareing-Jones, Lead Partner from Dementia Jersey, is helping to develop the strategy.

She says: “We have launched this survey to give people with dementia, their families, and the professionals involved in their care, the opportunity to tell us about what really matters to them.

“We see this as an essential part of the work we are doing to inform the recommendations of the strategy.

"These recommendations will be broad, but are likely to include, actions for improving outcomes for people with dementia and their families, actions to support our workforce, and actions to make Jersey a dementia aware and inclusive island."