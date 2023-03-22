Jersey's top civil servant, Suzanne Wylie OBE, has resigned as the head of the island's public service.

She joined the Government of Jersey in February 2022 after eight years in charge of Belfast City Council.

In a letter sent to States Members seen by ITV News, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said:

"I am writing to update you that the Chief Executive Officer, Suzanne Wylie has handed in her notice of resignation to myself and the States Employment Board, and we have accepted her decision."

She said it was a personal decision to return to Belfast to take up a new opportunity later in the year.

The Chief Minister continued: "I would like to thank Suzanne for her professionalism and hard work during her time as Chief Executive.

"A proper appointment process will be put in place to ensure a planned transition and for the organisation to continue to deliver for the public."

The news follows a series of senior departures within the island's public service - including Chief Operating Officer, John Quinn, and the Chief Officer of Health, Caroline Landon.

During Tuesday's States sitting, Jersey's former Deputy Minister, Lyndon Farnham, asked his successor, Kirsten Morel, if he knew of any further resignations.

Deputy Morel told States Members he 'was not aware' of any further departures from the public service.

Deputy Farnham asked: "I wonder if [Deputy Morel] was aware of any possible future resignations we can expect?"

The Deputy Chief Minister, who was filling in after Deputy Kristina Moore had to leave the States sitting early, responded: "Apart from my own - depending on my performance during this particular question time - I'm not aware of any."

Ms Wylie will take on a new role as the head of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

More to follow...

