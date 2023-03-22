Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Bronwen Brown went to see the fundraisers in action

Turkish delight and authentic coffee are being sold in St Peter Port all week to raise money for the earthquake aid appeal.

Members of Guernsey's Turkish community, alongside Humanitarian Aid, are raising money to buy children's clothing following the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last month.

Volunteers are packing the coffee into donated packaging from local businesses and freshly making Turkish delight all week.

So far, the appeal has made nearly £2,500 and the volunteers are hoping the efforts this week will raise that total.

Turkish Guernsey residents have teamed up with Humanitarian Aid Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel TV

Turkish Guernsey resident, Osman Polat, said: "I feel like I should help the people over there.

"I can't go there right now. This is the only thing that I can do for them, that's why it's important for me."

Humanitarian Aid Guernsey volunteer, Sofi Noakes, said: "Guernsey has overwhelming compassion, they always like to connect and reach out to people who really need assistance.

"I think, the integral start of how Guernsey's history is, having experienced tragedy in the history of being occupied really affects this island in such a way so when others need support, they reach out."

Turkey was struck by a deadly earthquake on 6 February - with the death toll now standing at more than 50,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...