Two victim recovery dogs from the UK have been in Jersey to help with the search for a missing Jersey man.

Thomas Frost was last seen on 11 February after leaving his parent's house in St Ouen.

The cadaver dogs from Avon and Somerset police arrived on the island on Friday (17 March) and searched several areas of interest over the weekend.

The dogs were unable to find Mr Frost or any further evidence related to his disappearance.

The team has now returned to the UK.

As search efforts pass six weeks since his disappearance, islanders are asked to continue looking for the 51-year-old and report anything that may be helpful to the investigation.

Islanders can contact police on 01534 612612, option 2, option 4.

