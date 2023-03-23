Driver escapes injury after road sweeper catches fire on main road in Jersey
Fire crews in Jersey were called out on Thursday evening after a road-sweeping vehicle caught alight.
The blaze happened on Rue de Genets in the western parish of St Brelade, leading to the road being closed for a time.
Officials have not commented on the likely cause of the fire, which caused severe damage to the vehicle's engine compartment and cab.
It is understood the sweeper is owned by a commercial business, rather than part of a government or parish fleet.
Jersey Fire and Rescue say the driver managed to escape without any injuries.