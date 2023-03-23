Fire crews in Jersey were called out on Thursday evening after a road-sweeping vehicle caught alight.

The blaze happened on Rue de Genets in the western parish of St Brelade, leading to the road being closed for a time.

Officials have not commented on the likely cause of the fire, which caused severe damage to the vehicle's engine compartment and cab.

The front of the road sweeper was left badly damaged. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

It is understood the sweeper is owned by a commercial business, rather than part of a government or parish fleet.

Jersey Fire and Rescue say the driver managed to escape without any injuries.