ITV Channel's Jadzia Samuel meets those who would be affected by the new laws...

There are fears plans that to protect trees in Jersey will penalise islanders with gardens.

A public consultation has opened on the government proposals, which would require people to give 28 days' notice ahead of some tree work.

The government will then review the case and either give the go-ahead or ask people to submit a planning application, costing £67.80 per tree.

If that application is refused, it then costs nearly £600 to challenge.

Some types of tree work will be exempt, meaning no notifications need to be submitted to local authorities, including cutting down dead, diseased, or dangerous trees.

Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, says that most people will still be able to carry out general maintenance in their gardens.

He says: “We're not saying stop work on trees, we're not saying that you can't do what you want to do with a tree.

"We're just saying, let's examine this by a set of criteria.”

The public consultation closes on 23 April 2023.

