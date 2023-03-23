The RNLI saved the lives of five people in the Channel Islands last year.

Lifeboats were launched 131 times from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney throughout 2022.

Two of the lives saved were pilots Paul Clifford and Duncan Laisney after their plane crashed off Jersey's coast in November.

Paul says: "If the RNLI hadn’t rescued us it would have been a different story.

"I don’t know of anyone else who’s been in that situation and survived.

"The RNLI do a fantastic job. I’m here today because of what they did for us.

"They give up all their time, it's all voluntary and they need donations."

The RNLI is urging the public to raise money for the charity by taking part in the 'Mayday Mile'.

The challenge involves walking, jogging or finding any way to cover a mile a day for the month of May.

There is also a 'Mayday Welly Walk' fundraising event planned for Sunday 16 April along St Catherine's Breakwater in Jersey.