GPs to offer spring Covid booster jabs in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark

GPs in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark will now be able to offer the next round of Covid booster jabs.

Those who are aged over 75, care home residents and people with suppressed immune systems, will be offered the jab first.

Letters will be sent in the post from 24 March to the 7,000 islanders who meet the criteria.

The first clinics to offer the vaccines are likely to begin from 3 April.

Jersey is expected to do a similar rollout and details will be announced soon.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “Islanders are to be offered vaccination in line with eligibility recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

"For the Spring Booster, this includes residents in a care home for older adults, those aged 75+, and those who are aged 5+ who are immunosuppressed.

"Plans for the Spring Booster to be offered locally have been discussed and commencement dates will be announced in due course.”

