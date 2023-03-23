Guernsey hospital phones and lifts affected by essential maintenance work

People are being asked not to phone Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital after 6pm this evening as essential maintenance work is carried out.

The work on the Uninterrupted Power Service, which is the back up in case of a power failure, is due to finish around midnight. Those with mobility issues are being discouraged from visiting whilst lifts are out of action. These essential works mean that the following IT reliant services will be impacted:

Access to electronic patient record systems and IT clinical support services

Lifts will be out of action

The switchboard will be unavailable

No internet or intranet access

These works will impact all HSC services that are delivered after 6pm each day – including community services.

HSC business continuity systems and contingency plans will be in place to ensure critical services continue.