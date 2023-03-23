High tides close main routes in St Peter Port and St Helier

Police have closed some main roads around St Peter Port and St Helier, due to high tides.

Water is spilling onto the road at Havre Des Pas in Jersey and along The Quay in St Peter Port.

Guernsey Police have closed the southbound side of the road on The Quay, though the northbound carriageway remains open.

Businesses along Guernsey's waterfront erected barriers to prevent the high tide from flooding their premises. Credit: ITV Channel

An area of the Route Du Coudre by the Imperial Hotel has also been closed.

The coast road between Perelle and L'Erée was closed yesterday to enable the clearing of debris and will remain closed today. A diversion is currently in place.

Bus services in Jersey are expected to be delayed this morning due to the disruption.

