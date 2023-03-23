Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills went to meet Michel Roux to find out why he loves Jersey food so much.

A renowned chef has revealed his favourite Jersey delicacy during a visit to the island.

Michel Roux, who owns Le Gavroche in London, is exploring Jersey ahead of a food festival.

During a trip to a local farm, the double Michelin star chef revealed that his favourite Jersey food is black butter.

The unique delicacy is made from Jersey apples, spices, liquorice and lemons.

Whilst trying a black butter-flavoured Gelato, Mr Roux said "for me, that's Jersey in a tub."

When asked what advice he would give to aspiring chefs, Mr Roux replied:

"It's a wonderful place to be, it's a great industry and there's a job for everyone.

"You can climb up that ladder very quickly, earn good money and make friends for life.

"We have a lot of fun in the hospitality industry."