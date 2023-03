Today (23 March) marks World Puppy Day and people across the Channel Islands have been sharing photos of their precious pooches.

From Labradors to Terriers, here are some of our favourite photos.

Cyan from Guernsey enjoys strolls on the Bailiwick's beaches. Credit: Beki Le Cheminant

Dasha is looking forward to more time sunbathing in the summer. Credit: Ashley Griffith

Simba prefers to be snuggled up in bed with a teddy. Credit: Michael Angelo

Thor relaxing in a rather regal pose. Credit: James Langlois

Sammie (L) has been showing his friend Tilly around Jersey's cliffpaths. Credit: JJ Gallagher

There is nothing Olive loves more than a day in the woods. Credit: Emma Slatter