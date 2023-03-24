Parents in Jersey could have their baby names rejected if they would cause mistake, confusion or embarrassment to the child.

As part of amendments to laws which come in today (24 March), the island's Superintendent Registrar will be able to refuse to register a child's name.

This would enable Jersey to meet obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The legal marriage age in Jersey is rising from 16 to 18 to comply with the UNCRC.

All couples can have a civil partnership if they wish, regardless of sex, and married couples can choose to convert to one.

Couples getting married can also chose a back-up venue when hosting an outside wedding, in case of bad weather.

Registration functions can now be transferred from Parishes to the Superintendent Registrar and back provided the correct notice period is satisfied.

Deputy Helen Miles, Minister for Home Affairs, says the amendments are "what Islanders want.”

She says: “Prior to the laws being approved by the States Assembly in March 2022, public consultations were held in 2019 and Islanders clearly stated that they believe civil partnerships should be available to all couples.

"There was also a clear consensus among respondents that we should raise the age of marriage to 18 years old.”