ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu went to meet the man behind the costumes...

A dad from Guernsey has revealed why he enjoys spending hours making costumes and figurines out of papier-mâché.

Ross Le Brun brings retro characters, like Popeye and Pete's dragon, to life, as well as creating fancy dress costumes for his son Otis.

He describes the 20 hours it took to create a figurine of Pete's dragon as a labour of love.

The saliva on the dragon's tongue was made from hot glue. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Le Brun says: "To do the basic cartoon Pete's dragon I thought if I am going to put the effort in I want to do it differently and give him a realistic skin texture.

"In my mind Pete's dragon isn't a scaly dragon, he'd have skin like an elephant so I did like a rough skin."

Whilst he does not consider himself an 'artist', Mr Le Brun says he constructs the creations for his son to enjoy and hopes to inspire other children to get creative.

Ross's son Otis, and his Slimer costume. Credit: ITV Channel

He says: "I'm reliving my childhood through my son, and the stuff I was interested in in the early 80s.

"I think it's a good thing for kids to get into because they are learning things with their hands, how to problem solve and use their initiative."

The costumes have even won awards, as Otis Le Brun achieved first place at last year's North Show with his Slimer outfit.