A senior officer within Jersey's education department has been jailed for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

60-year-old David Gerald Berry was suspended from his role heading up the government's School Improvement and Advisory Service in October 2022 pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Officers found 357 category C indecent images, including four videos, on Berry's mobile phone and laptop.

It's after they received a tip-off from 'an external agency' that indecent images had been downloaded from the internet by someone at his property, where he lived alone.

Appearing before Jersey's Magistrate's Court last month, Berry pleaded guilty to the charge and this morning was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders' register for five years, banned from owning or using devices which can access the internet, as well as from any contact with children under the age of 16.

During Berry’s sentencing, the court heard that his government role was not linked to his offending.

Berry appeared at Jersey's Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, where he was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison. Credit: ITV Channel

Upon his conviction, Jersey's Education Minister - Deputy Inna Gardiner - sought to reassure parents that significant safeguards are in place for those working in schools and nurseries:

“I’d like to reassure the public that we put significant safeguards in place for anyone who works in nurseries, schools and colleges.

"All staff working in education settings are required to undergo enhanced DBS checks before they begin work and are required to renew their DBS checks at least once every three years.

"This includes anyone in senior positions in the department who visit lessons or speak with groups of students in the presence of another member of staff."

After his sentencing, Jersey Police say anyone with concerns about suspected child sexual abuse or exploitation can contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub on 01534 519000 or the force's Public Protection Unit on 01534 612612.

