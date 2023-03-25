Jersey thrash Alderney in Muratti Vase semi-final

Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster rounds up this afternoon's action

It's now 103 years since Alderney last won a Muratti match after they were comfortably beaten 6-1 by Jersey on Saturday (March 25).

Alderney had closed the gap on their island rivals in recent years but this was a return to the thrashings of old. Martin Cassidy's side scored three in each half to inflict Alderney's biggest loss in this fixture since a 5-0 defeat to the same opponents in 2015.

A delighted Cassidy said "it was a great performance. I know we scored six but arguably it could have been double figures. I'm really pleased and it's probably the best we've played here in Alderney. I'll go home and sleep well tonight."

Jersey boss Martin Cassidy dishes out instructions Credit: ITV Channel TV

Hundreds of home fans turned out for the contest and they at least had something to cheer when Jamie Blackham found the net. It's only the second time Alderney have scored a Muratti goal in the last decade.

"There's not a long list of Muratti goalscorers so happy to get the goal." said Blackham. "We'll come back next year though, hopefully get the win and play in the final."

Alderney's supporters celebrate their goal Credit: ITV Channel TV

Before Blackham's second half strike, it was Jersey's frontman Harrison Moon that shone. He scored twice before an own-goal gave Jersey a 3-0 lead at the break.

Despite Alderney pulling one back Jersey continued to dominate. Francis Lekimamati scored a brilliant free-kick for their fourth before Karl Hinds headed home a fifth.

Jack Cannon rounded off the scoring with a penalty on the day he equalled the record as Jersey's most capped Muratti player.

"It's a proud moment for myself and my family. I'm made up for the win - that's always the biggest thing as you don't want to be the team that loses here."

Jersey will now take on Guernsey in the Muratti Vase final on Saturday May 13.