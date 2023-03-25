A large navigation buoy has been marooned on a Jersey beach after it was washed up in rough sea conditions.

The green shipping lane marker for East Rock was spotted by walkers at Le Mare on Saturday morning.

It comes as various warnings have been in place across the Channel Islands for thunderstorms, gale-force winds and high tides. Credit: Phil Coleborn

Some took to social media to share their surprise after the sizeable buoy had broken free from its mooring chain and become stranded on Jersey's south coast.

