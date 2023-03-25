The eight pallbearers who carried the late Queen's coffin have been recognised by King Charles III in a special Royal honours list.

Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski, Guardsman Fletcher Cox, Guardsman James Patterson, Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, Guardsman Luke Simpson, and Guardsman David Sanderson have all been awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal for their service.

Millions watched on TVs worldwide as they escorted Her Majesty on her final journey from Buckingham Palace.

These accolades under the Royal Victorian Order are part of a special set of Demise awards - bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the Royal family in a personal way.

The eight men are from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards which had a close connection with the Queen who held the position of company commander.

At the time the British Army said the "very best soldiers" were chosen to carry out this solemn duty.

