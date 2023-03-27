Jersey Ministers are looking for an independent advisor in the development of new healthcare facilities.

The role would involve acting as a 'critical friend' to the Ministerial group who oversee the developments in Jersey.

The advisor will ensure that the framework for Ministerial decision making is effective as well as provide assurance that decision making is comprehensive and outlines the positive and negative implications of different options.

The successful applicant will support the Chief Minister, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister for Health and Social Services and Minister for Treasury and Resources.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Tom Binet, says: "This is part of our commitment to transparency, clear decision making and rigorous governance.

"As we develop the feasibility studies and Strategic Outline Case for the Island's essential new healthcare facilities, it is important that the Ministerial Group receives robust challenge."

The New Healthcare Facilities Ministerial Group meets once per month during working hours.

The new advisor may also be required to attend training events relevant to their duties as well as provide feedback to officers as required.