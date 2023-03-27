Jersey's prison service is looking for volunteers to ensure inmates are treated fairly.

Members of the Independent Prison Monitoring Board oversee the welfare of prisoners and make sure their human rights are being respected.

Volunteers visit Jersey's La Moye prison once a month to monitor the prisoners, attend monthly meetings and other events, such as training.

The service is seeking a variety of applicants to reflect the diversity of inmates in La Moye prison.

Anyone interested in the role, which will be for an initial four-year term, can attend information sessions at Jersey Library on Monday 27 March from 5-7pm and Tuesday 28 March 12-2pm.

