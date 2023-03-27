Steps are being taken to develop a sustainable health and care system in Alderney after concerns were raised about access to primary care last year.

A new ambulance contract is due to take effect from April 1 and a new appointment has also been made by the States of Alderney to drive forward the work.

Changes were also made last year to increase the availability of care for Alderney residents with more appointments being made available at the Island Medical Centre.

The new Head of Alderney Care, Will Pierce, will be responsible for advising the governments of Guernsey and Alderney in relation to healthcare matters.

He says: "Alderney faces very specific challenges in trying to deliver a health and care system that both meets residents' needs and does so with efficiency and with resilience.

"Taking on the role as Head of Alderney Care gives me further opportunities to positively influence the direction of travel on the island's journey to a more sustainable model of health and care."

The Alderney Care Board is overseeing discussions about health and care provisions on the island focusing on how the system can evolve following the acquisition of the Island Medical Limited last September.