The large navigation buoy that washed up on a Jersey beach following rough sea conditions has been returned to its original position.

The East Rock Buoy, which became marooned at Grève d'Azette, was checked over for any damage before being returned to sea.

Geomarine sent divers to its original position to find the block and chain on the seabed which were winched onto the deck of the boat to be towed.

The buoy was winched from the sea before being towed back to sea. Credit: Ports of Jersey

The large, green object was initially spotted by walkers at Le Mare on the morning of Saturday 25 March.

It came after weather warnings were put in place for storms, gale-force winds and high tides.

The calmer weather over the weekend meant the buoy could be returned safely.