Guernsey's airport runway could be extended with new technology

Guernsey's runway could be made longer to allow bigger aircraft to land. The States are investigating the potential use of 'EMAS' technology - a surface that's added to the end of the runway which is designed to stop planes overrunning.

EMAS technology has recently been used at London City Airport to extend its runway.

Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development is looking into the system as part of their ongoing analysis of the costs and benefits of lengthening the runway at the airport. Deputy Neil Inder, President of the committee, says the analysis has been informed by "independent technical and economic expertise", as well as representations made by various stakeholders such as Guernsey Aviation Active Group.