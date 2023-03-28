Jersey pledges a further £75,000 to the Turkey earthquake appeal

Jersey Overseas Aid has pledged a further £75,000 to the Turkey earthquake appeal.

The funds have been granted to RedR UK, an international non-governmental organisation that offers training to aid workers, communities and other NGOs responding to disasters across the globe.

This adds to previous donations from Jersey Overseas Aid to The Red Cross and Crescent's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, taking Jersey's total donations to £425,000.

Katie Bitten, programmes manager of RedR UK says: “Over a month after the earthquakes, the recovery efforts in Syria and Turkey are really only just beginning, and the scale of the destruction, trauma and devastation is unbelievable.

"There is a critical need for qualified, experienced engineers to support the humanitarian response; ensuring people have access to safe shelter, healthcare and infrastructure."

Katie says the support of Jersey Overseas Aid will allow RedRUK to strengthen local engineering solutions in earthquake response and reconstruction in Turkey and Syria.