Face masks are no longer required to be worn in public areas of Health and Community Services sites in Jersey from Saturday 1 April.

Islanders visiting the sites will need to wear a mask if visiting a patient on specific hospital wards and in certain health settings.

These include:

the Oncology Unit

the Renal Unit

the Medical Day unit

the Day Surgery Unit

Ambulatory Emergency Care (AEC)

Samarès Ward (Overdale)

Sandybrook Nursing Home (St Lawrence)

The guidance on mask-wearing and Covid-19 guidance is being continually assessed and could change depending on the level of risk from the virus.