Mask wearing relaxed in some health settings in Jersey
Face masks are no longer required to be worn in public areas of Health and Community Services sites in Jersey from Saturday 1 April.
Islanders visiting the sites will need to wear a mask if visiting a patient on specific hospital wards and in certain health settings.
These include:
the Oncology Unit
the Renal Unit
the Medical Day unit
the Day Surgery Unit
Ambulatory Emergency Care (AEC)
Samarès Ward (Overdale)
Sandybrook Nursing Home (St Lawrence)
The guidance on mask-wearing and Covid-19 guidance is being continually assessed and could change depending on the level of risk from the virus.