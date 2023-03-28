Mask wearing relaxed in some health settings in Jersey

The changes will be implemented from Saturday 1 April. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Face masks are no longer required to be worn in public areas of Health and Community Services sites in Jersey from Saturday 1 April.

Islanders visiting the sites will need to wear a mask if visiting a patient on specific hospital wards and in certain health settings.

These include:

  • the Oncology Unit

  • the Renal Unit

  • the Medical Day unit

  • the Day Surgery Unit

  • Ambulatory Emergency Care (AEC)

  • Samarès Ward (Overdale)

  • Sandybrook Nursing Home (St Lawrence)

The guidance on mask-wearing and Covid-19 guidance is being continually assessed and could change depending on the level of risk from the virus.