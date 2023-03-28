The Jersey Homes Trust (JHT) has delayed its planned rent increase by a further two months following outrage after tenants were handed 9% rent increases with three weeks' notice.

Two weeks ago, 835 households owned by the social housing provider received letters outlining how their rent would be rising between 5 - 9%.

Jersey's housing minister requested the increase be delayed by one month "to offer tenants more time to get financial arrangements put in place".

Now, JHT Chairman, Philip Le Cornu, and the Trustees have decided "to extend this period by a further two months which will give tenants additional time to plan for the change."

Philip Le Cornu says: "The increase will now be implemented in July and subsequent reviews will take place annually in July. New procedures are being put in place to ensure that there is no repetition of the events of the past two weeks.

"Our communication with our tenants concerning the rent increase was less than adequate and well below the standard which they deserve.

"My Trustees and I would like to apologise to them and their families for the short notice and we will ensure that this does not happen again."