Jersey's largest political party is calling for an independent investigation after a senior source told ITV News about a culture of fear within government.

The whistleblower's comments have been described by Reform Jersey as "damning" and "raising serious questions which must be addressed".

The group added they are "greatly concerned that the Deputy Chief Minister, Kristen Morel, misled the States Assembly on 21 March" when he said he was not aware of any future resignations.

The resignation of Jersey's Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie was announced a day later on 22 March and it has since been revealed that Deputy Morel knew about this when he spoke in the Assembly.

However, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore says he understood the question to be specifically about the health department rather than the wider government and has since apologised for the confusion.

Reform Jersey wants "an immediate independent investigation into the toxic culture in Broad Street and the circumstances which led to the resignation of the CEO".

Deputy Moore has refuted allegations of bullying within her government.

Reform Jersey though says the Chief Minister's claim that her government opposes bullying is "hard to accept" given the lack of support for one of their members, Deputy Geoff Southern.

He was ousted from his position after losing a vote of no confidence following his call for two other politicians to resign over their conduct.

Jersey's Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel has also submitted a list of requests to the Chief Minister, asking for information about the Chief Executive's resignation and whether an independent investigation will happen.