Bronwen Brown went to see Tim at work

A Guernsey man with Down Syndrome says work experience has helped him to become more independent.

Tim Evans works at Beau Séjour café for two-hour shifts in the afternoon, three times a week.

He has been supported by the Guernsey Employment Trust to both find the opportunity and develop his confidence in the workplace.

The work ranges from stocking the fridges with drinks, clearing and wiping down tables and engaging with customers.

It has helped Tim become more comfortable in an unusual setting as well as get used to shift patterns.

"It’s a good way for Tim to understand what paid work is like and what it's like to work in this kind of environment," Employment Support Officer Becky Mauger explained.

"It's been such a good placement. He’s got so much more confident throughout the past month and so much quicker, we’ve been able to take a step back."