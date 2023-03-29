Police in Guernsey are looking for the owner of a rucksack with an unusual array of items inside.

The black bag was handed into the enquiry desk and, when looking inside, officers found several items, including:

A green cap

A compass

Glasses

A copy of Private Eye; and

A quiz sheet

It also contained some valuable items, which are being kept safe at the police station.

Police are asking the owner of the bag to contact them by calling 01481 222222, or visiting the station.

Officers are aware of the owner's surname, so will ask anyone enquiring about the bag to confirm what the valuable items are.