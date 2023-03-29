Guernsey's new Sexual Assault Referral Centre will be located in St Peter Port for its pilot phase, it's been confirmed today.

Members of the public who have been victims of sexual assault or abuse are being asked to help design the new facility, above the Choices Centre on the North Plantation.

The facility will be a place for victims of sexual assault and abuse to get medical, practical and emotional support without having to report to the police.

The centre will be located above Choices, a contraception and sexual advice service Credit: ITV Channel

Charlie Cox, the manager of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), says:

"We have some important decisions to make with regard to the name, layout and feel of the service and want to achieve these in partnership with those impacted by sexual assault and abuse.”

The UK office for National Statistics (2021) states that one in four women and one in twenty men have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult.

A recent Guernsey Police sexual offences survey focussing on the night-time economy found that 60% of respondents have experienced physical or sexual abuse locally.

Deputy Rob Prow, the president of the Committee for Home Affairs, says: “I know that the team working on the development of the pilot SARC have looked carefully at the matter of its location.

"The Centre will be a place for victims of all kind of sexual assault and abuse to come forwards and receive support, but it also must remain distinct from the criminal justice system – going to a SARC is a separate route to going straight to the police to allow people to make their own choices about how they are supported."

Those interested in sharing their thoughts and views are asked to email Charlie.Cox@gov.gg