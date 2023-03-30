Play Brightcove video

Phil Wellbrook has the latest on Camerons' collapse and those who say they have been left counting the cost

Businesses have been left more than £1.5 million out of pocket following the collapse of Jersey construction giant Camerons, ITV News understands.

Subcontractors say it is unlikely they will get any money back after meeting with liquidators on Monday 27 March.

One plaster has explained he is owed £10,000 and says if it was much more then he would have found himself in serious financial trouble.

Another told ITV News he is approximately £40,000 out of pocket and says he met some tradespeople who are owed even more.

It is understood there were around 100 people at the meeting.