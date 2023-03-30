People in Guernsey will be able to catch the bus for free during the Natwest International Island Games.

The area is set to welcome thousands of visitors for a week of sport this July, with several road closures already announced for different events.

To limit disruption, passengers can get on board any regular bus between Friday 7 and Friday 14 July without having to pay for a ticket.

Late-night journeys on Friday and Saturday are not part of the deal and will be charged as normal.

"During the games, we want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for both visitors and residents to get around the island," Deputy Andy Cameron from Guernsey's Infrastructure Committee explained.

"There will be a significant number of road closures and suspension of public parking to facilitate the events, so we’re keen to do what we can to reduce pressure on our road network and avoid potential congestion."

It is hoped the move will persuade more locals to give the bus a try. A similar scheme was run on 'World Car Free Day' last September.